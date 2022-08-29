Neutron Generators Market 2022 Industry Analysi SHINE (Phoenix),mSodern

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Neutron Generators market.The report provides key statistical data on market conditions,studies the global market major regions and major countries Neutron Generators Service sales, sales revenue, etc., and also focuses on the analysis of the global competition of major manufacturers (brands, Neutron Generators Service sales, price, revenue and market share, etc.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Neutron Generators market size was valued at USD 35 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 66 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.6% during review period.

The major manufacturers of global neutron generators include VNIIA, Adelphi Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. The top 3 manufacturers in the world account for more than 70% of the market share.

North America is currently the world’s largest market for neutron generators with a market share of about 45%, followed by Europe with a market share of nearly 32%.In terms of product, stationary neutron generators is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is research, followed by oil prospecting.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

Portable Neutron Generators

Stationary Neutron Generators

By Application,mainly including:

Oil Prospecting

Security

Research

Others

Major market Players in the global market:

SHINE (Phoenix)

Sodern

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VNIIA

Adelphi Technology

AMETEK ORTEC

Gradel (NSD Fusion)

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Neutron Generators market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Neutron Generators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Neutron Generators, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Neutron Generators from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Neutron Generators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Neutron Generators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Neutron Generators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Neutron Generators.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Neutron Generators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

