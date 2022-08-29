Aluminum Plates Market 2022 Industry Analysi ALG Aluminium,Jingmei Aluminium

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Aluminum Plates market.The report provides key statistical data on market conditions,studies the global market major regions and major countries Aluminum Plates Service sales, sales revenue, etc., and also focuses on the analysis of the global competition of major manufacturers (brands, Aluminum Plates Service sales, price, revenue and market share, etc.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Aluminum Plates market size was valued at USD 35670 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 71180 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.4% during review period.

Global aluminum plates key players include Constellium, Nanshan Aluminum, Mingtai Al, Kaiser Aluminum, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 75%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America, with a share about 27 percent. In terms of product, 5XXX is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is aerospace & defense, followed by automobile.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

2XXX

5XXX

6XXX

7XXX

8XXX

Others

By Application,mainly including:

Aerospace & Defense

Automobile

Rail and Ship

Mechanical Engineering or Moulding

Others

Major market Players in the global market:

Novelis

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

UACJ Corporation

Kobelco

AMAG

Nippon Light Metal

Hulamin

KUMZ

Vimetco

Alimex

GLEICH GmbH

Nanshan Aluminium

Mingtai Al

Chalco

ALG Aluminium

Jingmei Aluminium

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Aluminum Plates market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

