Primary Lithium Batteries Market 2022 Industry Analysi HCB Battery,EEMB Battery

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Primary Lithium Batteries market size was valued at USD 2111.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2994.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% during review period.

Asia-Pacific is the largest primary lithium batteries market with about 48% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 21% market share.The key manufacturers are Hitachi Maxell, SAFT, EVE Energy etc. Top 5 companies occupied about 40% market share.In terms of product, Li/MnO2 is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is industrial, followed by medical.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

Li/SOCL2

Li/MnO2

Li-SO2

Others

By Application,mainly including:

Industrial

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Others

Major market Players in the global market:

EVE Energy

SAFT

Hitachi Maxell

GP Batteries International

Energizer

Duracell

Varta

Changzhou Jintan Chaochuang Battery

Vitzrocell

FDK

Panasonic

Murata

Wuhan Lixing (Torch) Power Sources

Newsun

Renata SA

Chung Pak

Ultralife

Power Glory Battery Tech

HCB Battery

EEMB Battery

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Primary Lithium Batteries market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

