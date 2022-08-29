Probe Card Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | FormFactor,Technoprobe S.p.A.

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Probe Card market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Request Free Sample Copy at:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/695935/probe-card

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Probe Card market size was valued at USD 2550.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3901.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during review period.

The major players in global probe card market include FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC), etc. The top 5 players occupy about 70% shares of the global market. South Korea is main market, which occupies about 23% of the global market. MEMS probe card is the main type, with a share about 70%. Foundry & logic is the main application, which holds a share about 70%.

By Company

FormFactor

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Will Technology

TSE

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

STAr Technologies, Inc.

MaxOne

Shenzhen DGT

Suzhou Silicon Test System

Segment by Type

Cantilever Probe Card

Vertical Probe Card

MEMS Probe Card

Others

Segment by Application

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Probe Card market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Probe Card product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Probe Card, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Probe Card from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Probe Card competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Probe Card breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Probe Card market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Probe Card.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Probe Card sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

To download a sample report please click the link below：

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/695935/probe-card

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

Global Info Research is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG