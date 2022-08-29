Revenue Growth Predicted for Alumina Polishing Slurry Market by 2022 Buehler,Colino

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Alumina Polishing Slurry market.The report provides key statistical data on market conditions,studies the global market major regions and major countries Alumina Polishing Slurry Service sales, sales revenue, etc., and also focuses on the analysis of the global competition of major manufacturers (brands, Alumina Polishing Slurry Service sales, price, revenue and market share, etc.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Alumina Polishing Slurry market size was valued at USD 126.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 154.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.9% during review period.

Global key players of alumina polishing slurry include CMC Materials, Saint-Gobain, Nano Plustech, Fujimi Incorporated, etc. Global top 1 manufacturer hold a share about 45%.North America holds a share about 40%, followed by China and Japan. In terms of product, micron grade is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is semiconductor, followed by optical lens and substrates.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

Nano Grade

Micron Grade

By Application,mainly including:

Semiconductor

Optical Lens And Substrates

Metal Products Polishing

Automotive Coating Polishing

Others

Major market Players in the global market:

CMC Materials

Saint-Gobain

Nano Plustech

Fujimi Incorporated

Praxair

JingRui New Material

HELIOS

Baikowski

Chuan Yan Technology

Shanghai Xinanna Electronic

Pureon

Ferro

Hinomoto Kenmazai

QMAXIS

Jizhi Electronics

Zhongwei Grinding Technology

Buehler

Colino

PACE Technologies

PBMC SA

Hubei Dinglong

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Alumina Polishing Slurry market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

