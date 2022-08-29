Revenue Growth Predicted for Fuel Cell Air Compressor Market by 2022 ZCJSD,Easyland Group

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Fuel Cell Air Compressor market.The report provides key statistical data on market conditions,studies the global market major regions and major countries Fuel Cell Air Compressor Service sales, sales revenue, etc., and also focuses on the analysis of the global competition of major manufacturers (brands, Fuel Cell Air Compressor Service sales, price, revenue and market share, etc.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Fuel Cell Air Compressor market size was valued at USD 219.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 345.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% during review period.

Global key players of fuel cell air compressor include Garrett Motion, Hanon Systems, UQM Technologies, FISCHER Fuel Cell Compressor, Liebherr, Toyota Industries Corporation and Guangdong Guangshun New Energy Power Technology, etc. Among them, Garrett Motion is the largest manufacturer, with a share about 18 percent. North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Europe. In terms of product, the centrifugal is the largest segment, occupying for a share about 70%, followed by roots and screw. In terms of application, passenger vehicle is the largest market, followed by commercial vehicle.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

Centrifugal

Roots

Screw

Scroll

Others

By Application,mainly including:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Major market Players in the global market:

Garrett Motion

Hanon Systems

UQM Technologies

FISCHER Fuel Cell Compressor

Liebherr

Toyota Industries Corporation

Guangdong Guangshun New Energy Power Technology

Rotrex A/S

Fujian Snowman

Xeca Turbo Technology

Air Squared

ZCJSD

Easyland Group

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Fuel Cell Air Compressor market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

