Clinical Trial Imaging Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | ICON,ERT

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Clinical Trial Imaging market size was valued at USD 1419.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2277.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.0% during review period.

Global core clinical trial imaging manufacturers include ICON, ERT, McLaren etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 40%.North America is the largest market, with a share about 33%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 27% and 27%.In terms of product, central imaging service is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is pharmaceutical companies, followed by biotechnology companies.

By Company

ICON

ERT

McLaren

Bioclinica

Parexel

BioTelemetry

ProScan Imaging

Imaging Endpoints

Radiant Sage

Micron, Inc.

Intrinsic Imaging

Median Technologies

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Banook Medical

IXICO

Segment by Type

In-house Imaging Service

Central Imaging Service

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Clinical Trial Imaging market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

