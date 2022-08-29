Organ On Chip Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Emulate,Mimetas

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Organ On Chip market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Organ On Chip market size was valued at USD 62 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 424.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 31.6% during review period.

Global organ on chip key players include Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 55%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, liver-on-a-chip is the largest segment, with a share about 25%. And in terms of application, the largest application is pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, followed by academic & research institutes.

By Company

Emulate

Mimetas

TissUse

Tara Biosystems

CN Bio Innovations

Hesperos

Draper Laboratory

Nortis

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

Kirkstall

Cherry Biotech SAS

Else Kooi Laboratory

Altis Biosystems

Bi/ond

Netri

Beijing Daxiang Biotech

Segment by Type

Brain-on-a-chip

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Intestine-on-a-chip

Vessel-on-a-chip

Other Organs

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Organ On Chip market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

