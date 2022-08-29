Petroleum Resin Market SWOT Analysis including key player Fuxun Huaxing,Ecisco New Material

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Petroleum Resin market.The report provides key statistical data on market conditions,studies the global market major regions and major countries Petroleum Resin Service sales, sales revenue, etc., and also focuses on the analysis of the global competition of major manufacturers (brands, Petroleum Resin Service sales, price, revenue and market share, etc.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Petroleum Resin market size was valued at USD 4841.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7270.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.0% during review period.

The top 3 global producers of petroleum resins are ExxonMobil, Eastman and Kolon, with a combined market share of 27 percent. APAC is the largest consumer region, with a market share of about 55%.In terms of product, C5 petroleum resin is the largest segment, with a share over 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is adhesive & sealant, followed by paint.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

C5 Petroleum Resin

C9 Petroleum Resin

C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin

Others

By Application,mainly including:

Paint

Rubber

Adhesive & Sealant

Printing Ink

Others

Major market Players in the global market:

ExxonMobil

Eastman

Kolon

Cray Valley

ZEON

Formosan Union

Mitsui Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

Rain Carbon

Resinall

Idemitsu

Neville

Shangdong Qilong

Zibo Luhua

Zhejiang Henghe

Jinhai Chenguang

Daqing Huake

Guangdong Xinhuayue

Fuxun Huaxing

Ecisco New Material

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Petroleum Resin market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Petroleum Resin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Petroleum Resin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Petroleum Resin from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Petroleum Resin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Petroleum Resin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Petroleum Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Petroleum Resin.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Petroleum Resin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.







