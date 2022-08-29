ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Unimicron,Ibiden

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate market size was valued at USD 4572.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5684.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during review period.

Global ABF (ajinomoto build-up film) substrate includes Unimicron, Ibiden, Nan Ya PCB, Shinko Electric Industries and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, etc. Global top 5 companies hold a share over 30%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 75%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 15% and 7%.In terms of product, 4-8 layers ABF substrate is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is PCs, followed by server & switch.

By Company

Unimicron

Ibiden

Nan Ya PCB

Shinko Electric Industries

Kinsus Interconnect Technology

AT&S

Semco

Kyocera

TOPPAN

Zhen Ding Technology

Daeduck Electronics

ASE Material

ACCESS

National Center for Advanced Packaging (NCAP China)

LG InnoTek

Shennan Circuit

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

Segment by Type

4-8 Layers ABF Substrate

8-16 Layers ABF Substrate

Others

Segment by Application

PCs

Server & Switch

HPC/AI Chip

Communication

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) Substrate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

