Revenue Growth Predicted for Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) Market by 2022 Wabtec Corporation,Toshiba

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) market size was valued at USD 1884.2 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2693 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% during review period.

The main companies of global communications-based train control (CBTC) include Alstom SA, CRSC, BJ-TCT, etc. These top 3 companies hold a market share about 80%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and North America with the share about 30% and 20%.In terms of product, basic CBTC is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is passenger and freight rail system, followed by city metro system.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

Basic CBTC

I-CBTC

By Application,mainly including:

City Metro System

Passenger and Freight Rail System

Major market Players in the global market:

Alstom SA

CRSC

BJ-TCT

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

Nippon Signal

UniTTEC

Wabtec Corporation

Toshiba

Chapter 1, to describe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC), with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

