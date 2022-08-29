Liquid Chemical Shipping Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Odfjell,MOL Chemical Tankers

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Liquid Chemical Shipping market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/923114/liquid-chemical-shipping

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Liquid Chemical Shipping market size was valued at USD 8275.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 11990 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% during review period.

Global important companies in liquid chemical shipping includes Stolt-Nielsen, Odfjell and MOL Chemical Tankers. They shares nearly 40% of the market. Geographically speaking, Asia-Pacific holds about 33% of global market share. In terms of type,deep-sea chemical tankers shipping holds over 85%, followed by coastal chemical tankers shipping.

By Company

Stolt-Nielsen

Odfjell

MOL Chemical Tankers

Junzheng

Iino Kaiun Kaisha

Hansa Tankers

Bahri

MTMM

Ultratank

Team Tankers

WOMAR

Chembulk

Ace-Quantum

Navig8

Koyo Kaiun

Nanjing Shenghang Shipping

Xingtong Shipping

Nanjing Tanker Corporation

Dingheng Shipping

Haifa Shipping

Segment by Type

Inland Chemical Tankers Shipping

Coastal Chemical Tankers Shipping

Deep-Sea Chemical Tankers Shipping

Segment by Application

Liquid Organic Chemicals

Liquid Inorganic Chemicals

Vegetable Oils & Fats

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Liquid Chemical Shipping market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

