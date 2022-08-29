Revenue Growth Predicted for Webtoons Market by 2022 Manman Manhua,Bilibili Comics

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Webtoons market.The report provides key statistical data on market conditions,studies the global market major regions and major countries Webtoons Service sales, sales revenue, etc., and also focuses on the analysis of the global competition of major manufacturers (brands, Webtoons Service sales, price, revenue and market share, etc.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Webtoons market size was valued at USD 3779.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 23280 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 29.7% during review period.

Global core webtoons players include Kakao, Naver and Comico(NHN) etc. The top 3 companies hold a share about 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 14% and 11%.In terms of product, subscription based is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is mobile phone, followed by PC/notebook.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

Subscription Based

Advertisement Based

By Application,mainly including:

Mobile Phone

PC/Notebook

Tablet Computer

Others

Major market Players in the global market:

Naver

Kakao

Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio)

Tappytoon

ToryComics

Toomics Global

Ridibooks (RIDI Corp)

KidariStudio

Webtoon Factory

Izneo Webtoon

Stela

Graphite

Webcomics (SideWalk Group)

SPOTTOON (Rolling Story)

Mr Blue

Marvel Unlimited

Tencent

Amazia

Shuueisha

Comico (NHN)

U17

MangaToon

Kuaikan

Dongman Entertainment

Manman Manhua

Bilibili Comics

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Webtoons market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Webtoons product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Webtoons, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Webtoons from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Webtoons competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Webtoons market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Webtoons research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

