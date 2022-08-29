EFEM & Sorters Market SWOT Analysis including key player Quartet Mechanics,KORO

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global EFEM & Sorters market.The report provides key statistical data on market conditions,studies the global market major regions and major countries EFEM & Sorters Service sales, sales revenue, etc., and also focuses on the analysis of the global competition of major manufacturers (brands, EFEM & Sorters Service sales, price, revenue and market share, etc.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global EFEM & Sorters market size was valued at USD 712 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1282.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.8% during review period.

Global key players of EFEM & sorters include RORZE Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation, Hirata Corporation, Sinfonia Technology, Nidec (Genmark Automation), etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 60%. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of EFEM & sorters, holds a share over 55%, followed by North America. In terms of product, EFEM is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is 300mm wafer, with a share over 95%, followed by 200mm wafer.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

EFEM

Sorters

By Application,mainly including:

300mm Wafer

200mm Wafer

Others

Major market Players in the global market:

RORZE Corporation

Brooks Automation

Hirata Corporation

Cymechs Inc

Sinfonia Technology

Shanghai MICSON Industrial

Siasun Robot & Automation

JEL Corporation

Shanghai HIROKAWA

RECIF Technologies

Sanwa Engineering Corporation

Shanghai Guona Semiconductor

Nidec (Genmark Automation)

Milara Inc.

RAONTEC Inc

Beijing Jingyi Automation

DAIHEN Corporation

Shanghai Fortrend Technology

Robostar

Robots and Design (RND)

Kensington Laboratories

Quartet Mechanics

KORO

HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES

Beijing U-PRECISION TECH

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for EFEM & Sorters market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

