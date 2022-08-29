CVD SiC Market 2022 Industry Analysi Toyo Tanso,Mersen

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global CVD SiC market.The report provides key statistical data on market conditions,studies the global market major regions and major countries CVD SiC Service sales, sales revenue, etc., and also focuses on the analysis of the global competition of major manufacturers (brands, CVD SiC Service sales, price, revenue and market share, etc.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global CVD SiC market size was valued at USD 378.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 584.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% during review period.

Global CVD SiC key players include Tokai Carbon, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ferrotec, SKC Solmics, CoorsTek, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 70%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 55%, followed by North America, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, low resistivity grade is the largest segment, with a share about 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is plasma etch components, followed by rapid thermal process components.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

Low Resistivity Grade

Middle Resistivity Grade

High Resistivity Grade

By Application,mainly including:

Rapid Thermal Process Components

Plasma Etch Components

Susceptors and Dummy Wafer

LED Wafer Carriers and Cover Plates

Others

Major market Players in the global market:

Tokai Carbon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Ferrotec

CoorsTek

AGC

SKC Solmics

Sgl Carbon

Toyo Tanso

Mersen

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for CVD SiC market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

