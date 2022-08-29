Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Top Players 2028 : Kuraray,Toray

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Request Free Sample Copy at:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/700879/synthetic-leather-artificial-leather

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market size was valued at USD 16920 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 22280 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during review period.

The market for synthetic leather (synthetic leather) is very fragmented. The main suppliers are Toray, Kuraray, medium Imitation Leather etc. Top 5 manufacturers accounted for 10% of global revenue.Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 55% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 27% market share.In terms of product, normal PU is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is apparel & accessories, followed by furnishing.

By Company

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Covestro (Bayer)

Shian Microfiber

Zhejiang Haobo (Wangkang Group)

Asahi Kasei

Duksung

Daewon Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

San Fang Chemical

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Vulcaflex

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Hexin Holdings

Xiefu new materials

Huafon Microfibre

Double Elephant

Fujian Topsun

Benecke-Kaliko

Kyowa

Archilles

CGT

Mayur Uniquoters

Segment by Type

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological function PU

Segment by Application

Footwear

Apparel & Accessories

Furnishing

Automotive

Sports Goods

Bags

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather).

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

To download a sample report please click the link below：

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/700879/synthetic-leather-artificial-leather

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

Global Info Research is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG