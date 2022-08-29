Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Top Players 2028 : Kuraray,Toray
Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market size was valued at USD 16920 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 22280 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during review period.
The market for synthetic leather (synthetic leather) is very fragmented. The main suppliers are Toray, Kuraray, medium Imitation Leather etc. Top 5 manufacturers accounted for 10% of global revenue.Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 55% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 27% market share.In terms of product, normal PU is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is apparel & accessories, followed by furnishing.
By Company
Kuraray
Toray
Teijin
Covestro (Bayer)
Shian Microfiber
Zhejiang Haobo (Wangkang Group)
Asahi Kasei
Duksung
Daewon Chemical
Filwel
Kolon
San Fang Chemical
Nanya
Wenzhou Imitation Leather
Anhui Anli
Fujian Tianshou
Vulcaflex
Yantai Wanhua
Shandong Tongda
Hexin Holdings
Xiefu new materials
Huafon Microfibre
Double Elephant
Fujian Topsun
Benecke-Kaliko
Kyowa
Archilles
CGT
Mayur Uniquoters
Segment by Type
PVC
Normal PU
Microfiber PU
Ecological function PU
Segment by Application
Footwear
Apparel & Accessories
Furnishing
Automotive
Sports Goods
Bags
Others
This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.
Report Chapters
Chapter 1, to describe Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) from 2019 to 2022.
Chapter 3, the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.
Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.
Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.
Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather).
Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
