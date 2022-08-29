Electric Valve Actuators Market Next Big Thing | Rotork,Auma

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Electric Valve Actuators market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Request Free Sample Copy at:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/765970/electric-valve-actuators

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Electric Valve Actuators market size was valued at USD 2384 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3121.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during review period.

Global core electric valve actuators manufacturers include Rotork, Auma etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 60%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 24%, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe with the share both about 23%.In terms of product, multi-turn electric actuator is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is oil & gas, followed by general industries.

By Company

Rotork

Auma

Emerson

Flowserve

ABB

BERNARD

Chuanyi Automation

CDF

Schiebel

SAIC

Nihon Koso

Raga

Soupaishi Automation Technology

Koei Industry

Tomoe

Hengchun

PS Automation

Tefulong

Aotuo Ke

Segment by Type

Linear Electric Actuator

Multi-turn Electric Actuator

Quarter-turn Electric Actuator

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

General Industries

Power

Water

Other

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Electric Valve Actuators market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Valve Actuators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Valve Actuators, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Valve Actuators from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Electric Valve Actuators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Valve Actuators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Electric Valve Actuators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Electric Valve Actuators.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Electric Valve Actuators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

To download a sample report please click the link below：

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/765970/electric-valve-actuators

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

Global Info Research is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG