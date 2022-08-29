Master Data Management (MDM)s Market 2022 Industry Analysi Sunway World,Yonyou

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Master Data Management (MDM)s market.The report provides key statistical data on market conditions,studies the global market major regions and major countries Master Data Management (MDM)s Service sales, sales revenue, etc., and also focuses on the analysis of the global competition of major manufacturers (brands, Master Data Management (MDM)s Service sales, price, revenue and market share, etc.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Master Data Management (MDM) market size was valued at USD 4326.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7479.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.1% during review period.

Global master data management (MDM) key players include SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 40%. North America is the largest market, both with a share about 40%, followed by Europe, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, customer data is the largest segment, with a share about 35%.And in terms of application, the largest application is banking, finance and insurance (BFSI), followed by manufacturing & logistics.

Key Features of This Report:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global Master Data Management (MDM) market, and provides market size and CAGR for the history and forecast period (2017-2022, 2023-2028), considering 2021 as the base year.

Main Master Data Management (MDM) companies’ industry ranking, revenue, and market share analysis. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

By Type,it can be divided into the following:

Customer Data

Product Data

Others

By Application,mainly including:

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Health Care

Manufacturing & Logistics

Others

Major market Players in the global market:

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

Stibo Systems

TIBCO Software

Syndigo

Reltio

Winshuttle

Magnitude

Talend

SAS Institute

Microsoft

KPMG

Teradata Corporation

Software AG

Ataccama

Civica (VisionWare)

SupplyOn AG

Sunway World

Yonyou

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Master Data Management (MDM)s market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Master Data Management (MDM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Master Data Management (MDM), with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Master Data Management (MDM) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Master Data Management (MDM) competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Master Data Management (MDM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Master Data Management (MDM) research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

