N-Methyl morpholine or N-Methylmorpholine (NMM) (CAS 109-02-4) is a clear, low-color, water miscible, liquid amine possessing a penetrating, ammoniacal odor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) in global, including the following market information:

The global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 99-99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) include Huntsman, BASF, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Anhui Wotu Chemical, Jiangsu Dingsheng Chemical, Liyang Yutian Chemical, Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical and Sichuan Institute of Fine Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

