Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0), Di-2-propylheptyl Phthalate (DPHP) or di(propylheptyl) orthophthalate, commonly abbreviated DPHP, is an organic compound with the formula C28H48O4. It is a phthalate and is the diester of phthalic acid and the 10-carbon branched-chain alcohol 2-propylheptanol. This colorless viscous liquid is used for softening PVC plastics and is a general purpose PVC plasticizer.

It is used as a main plasticizer in construction for the manufacture of covers as it provides extraordinary properties for weather resistance. In addition to this application the product is also used for the manufacture of cables as well as for other applications in the automotive industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/130424/global-bis-phthalate-forecast-market-2022-2028-13

The global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) include UPC Group, Exxonmobil, BASF, Evonik, LG Chem, Eastman, Perstorp, Sinopec Jinling and DEZA a. s., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130424/global-bis-phthalate-forecast-market-2022-2028-13

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bis(2-propylheptyl) Phthalate (CAS 53306-54-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bis(2-propylheptyl

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/130424/global-bis-phthalate-forecast-market-2022-2028-13

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/