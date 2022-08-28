Phenylacetic acid (abr. PAA and synonyms are: ?-toluic acid, benzeneacetic acid, alpha tolylic acid, 2-phenylacetic acid, ?-phenylacetic acid) is an organic compound containing a phenyl functional group and a carboxylic acid functional group. It is a white solid with a disagreeable odor. Because it is used in the illicit production of phenylacetone (used in the manufacture of substituted amphetamines), it is subject to controls in countries including the United States and China.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) market was valued at 74 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 67 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -1.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade PAA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) include Hebei Chengxin, Hebei Zehao Biotechnology, White Deer, TUL, Alembic, Gow Chemical, Jinguan Chemical and SPI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade PAA

Chemical Grade PAA

Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Penicillin

Flavor and Fragrance

Pesticide

Other

Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hebei Chengxin

Hebei Zehao Biotechnology

White Deer

TUL

Alembic

Gow Chemical

Jinguan Chemical

SPI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenylacetic Acid (PAA) Companies

4 Sights by Product

