Propylene glycol methyl ether, also known as 1-methoxy-2-propanol, is a colorless organic chemical compound. Generally, Propylene glycol methyl ether is medium boiling glycol ether that is categorized under P-series glycol ether group. This compound is produced by the reaction between propylene oxide and methanol which is carried out in presence catalyst. Propylene glycol methyl ether are used prevalently as an organic solvent in commercial as well as industrial applications such as printing ink, chemical, agricultural, and automotive, among others. The physico-chemical properties of Propylene glycol methyl ether such as excellent solvent activity, high dilution ratio, medium evaporation rate, and readily biodegradable nature, among other owing to which it appears as suitable alternative for petroleum based solvents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) in global, including the following market information:

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) include DowDuPont, Eastman, BASF, Shell, LyondellBasell, Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL), Shinko Organic Chemical, KH Chemicals and Jiangsu Dynamic Chemistry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.0%

Above 99.5%

Others

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronics

Paint & Coating

Chemical Industry

Others

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PGME) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

Eastman

BASF

Shell

LyondellBasell

Manali Petrochemicals Limited (MPL)

Shinko Organic Chemical

KH Chemicals

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemistry

Jiangsu RuiJia Chemical

Chang Chun Group

Jiangsu Hualun Chemical

