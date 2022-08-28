Emulsion Polymerized Styrene-butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market

Emulsion Polymerized Styrene-butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) is predominantly used for the production of car and light truck tires and truck tire retread compounds. A complete list of the uses of SBR includes house ware mats, drain board trays, shoe sole and heels, chewing gum, food container sealants, tires, conveyor belts, sponge articles, adhesives and caulks, automobile mats, brake and clutch pads, hose, V-belts, flooring, military tank pads, hard rubber battery box cases, extruded gaskets, rubber toys, molded rubber goods, shoe soling, cable insulation and jacketing, pharmaceutical, surgical, and sanitary products, food packaging, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Emulsion Polymerized Styrene-butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) in global, including the following market information:

The global key manufacturers of Emulsion Polymerized Styrene-butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) include JSR, LANXESS, Goodyear Chemical, Trinseo, TSRC, Synthos S.A., Lion Elastomers, Eni and ZEON, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Emulsion Polymerized Styrene-butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Oil-Extended E-SBR

Non-Oil Extended E-SBR

Tires

Mechanical Goods

Adhesives

Footwear

Cable & Wire

Building

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

JSR

LANXESS

Goodyear Chemical

Trinseo

TSRC

Synthos S.A.

Lion Elastomers

Eni

ZEON

HIP-Petrohemija

CNPC

Asahi Kasei

Sinopec

Hangzhou Zhechen Rubber

