Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market
Fatty alcohol polyoxyethylene ether, also known as Polyethoxylated fatty alcohols, CAS 9002-92-0 includes many specifications and different types. It is mainly used as emulsifier, washing agent, penetrating agent, dispersing agent, levelling agent, degreasing agent, refining agent, viscosity conditioning agent and chemical intermediate in the industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether in global, including the following market information:
Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether include Horizon Chemical, Dongming Jujin Chemical, Jingzhou Pengfeng Chemical, Hangzhou Gopher Chem-Tech, Nantong Gaokai Chemical, Shandong Tiandao Bioengineering, Guangzhou Qi Sheng Chemical, Suzhou Huayuan Chemical and Maoming Yunlong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paste
Liquid
Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Textile Industry
Printing and Dyeing
Leather Industry
Others
Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Horizon Chemical
Dongming Jujin Chemical
Jingzhou Pengfeng Chemical
Hangzhou Gopher Chem-Tech
Nantong Gaokai Chemical
Shandong Tiandao Bioengineering
Guangzhou Qi Sheng Chemical
Suzhou Huayuan Chemical
Maoming Yunlong
Wenzhou Qingming Chemical
Nantong Fengyuan Chemical
Jiangsu HSINTAI Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Alcohol Polyoxyethylene Ether Players in Global Market
