Flax Yarns Market
Flax Yarns or linen yarn are obtained from stalks of linum (the plant) and produced from flax fibers. They are divided into two parts as long staple and short staple. While short-staple linen yarns are rough and thick, long staple yarns are thin and delicate.
Short staple yarns are usually used in producing coarse fabrics woven in homes while long staple yarns are used in weaving more delicate fabrics as they are thin and have smooth surface. It is used in the production of summer clothing. It is also used in the production of home textile, cloths, wipes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flax Yarns in global, including the following market information:
Global Flax Yarns Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flax Yarns Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Flax Yarns companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flax Yarns market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Spinning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flax Yarns include Kingdom, Yixing Sunshine, NZ Group, Huzhou Jinlongma, Siulas, Hungaro-Len, Huzhou Goldrich, Eurolinen (SANECO) and FIR Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flax Yarns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flax Yarns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Flax Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wet Spinning
Dry Spinning
Global Flax Yarns Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Flax Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home Textiles
Cloths
Wipes
Others
Global Flax Yarns Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Flax Yarns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flax Yarns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flax Yarns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flax Yarns sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Flax Yarns sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kingdom
Yixing Sunshine
NZ Group
Huzhou Jinlongma
Siulas
Hungaro-Len
Huzhou Goldrich
Eurolinen (SANECO)
FIR Group
Taizhou City Longda
Jiangsu Chunlong
STAR Group
Heilongjiang Propp Textile
Shanxi Greenland Textile
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flax Yarns Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flax Yarns Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flax Yarns Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flax Yarns Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flax Yarns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flax Yarns Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flax Yarns Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flax Yarns Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flax Yarns Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flax Yarns Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flax Yarns Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flax Yarns Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flax Yarns Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flax Yarns Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flax Yarns Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flax Yarns Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flax Yarns Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wet Spinning
4.1.3 Dry Spinning
4.2 By Type – Global Flax Yarns Revenue & Forecasts
