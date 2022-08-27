Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China’s economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China’s economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Taxiway Guidance Signs Market Segment Research Report 2022?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the Taxiway Guidance Signs industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the Taxiway Guidance Signs industry and the market share of major countries, Taxiway Guidance Signs industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of Taxiway Guidance Signs through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of Taxiway Guidance Signs, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in Taxiway Guidance Signs industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027) of Taxiway Guidance Signs Market by XYZResearch Include

USA

Europe

China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Taxiway Guidance Signs Market?

Hughey?Phillips

All About Signs International (AAS)

ADB SAFEGATE

OCEM

Eaton (Cooper)

Flight Light

ATG Airports

Lumacurve

Airfield Guidancesign Manufacturers (AGM)

Astronics Corporation

Carmanah

Aviation Renewables

Dewitec

Naksys

Trascon Electronic Systems

Youyang AirportLighting EquipmentInc

Airsafe Airport Equipment Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Ruibu Tech Co., Ltd.

Major Type of Taxiway Guidance Signs Covered in XYZResearch report:

Led Type

Halogen Type

Others

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Civil Airport

Military Airport

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Taxiway Guidance Signs Market Segment Research Report 2022

1. Research Scope

2. Market Overview

2.1 Product Introduction, Application, Picture

2.2 Global Taxiway Guidance Signs Market by Value

2.2.1 Global Taxiway Guidance Signs Revenue by Type

2.2.2 Global Taxiway Guidance Signs Market by Value (%)

2.3 Global Taxiway Guidance Signs Market by Production

2.3.1 Global Taxiway Guidance Signs Production by Type

2.3.2 Global Taxiway Guidance Signs Market by Production (%)

3. The Major Driver of Taxiway Guidance Signs Industry

3.1 Historical & Forecast Global Taxiway Guidance Signs Demand

3.2 Largest Application for Taxiway Guidance Signs (2018-2028)

3.3 The Major Downstream Company in China Market 2022

4. Global and Regional Taxiway Guidance Signs Market

4.1 Regional Market Size in Terms of Production & Demand (2022)

4.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018-2022)

4.3 Concentration Ratio (CR5& CR10) of Taxiway Guidance Signs Market

4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5. US Taxiway Guidance Signs Production, Demand (2018-2028)

5.1 Current and Estimated Production Breakdown by Type

5.2 Current and Estimated Demand Breakdown by Type

5.3 Current and Estimated Demand Breakdown by Application

5.4 Current and Estimated Revenue Breakdown by Type (2018-2028)

5.5 Current and Estimated Revenue Breakdown by Application (2018-2028)

