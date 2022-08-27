Summary

The global and Chinese economies were hit hard in 2020, and the global GDP grew by 5.9% in 2021. Although the global growth prospects improved and there was a V-shaped rebound, this does not mean that the economy has really recovered to the level before the epidemic. The vast majority of countries are still in the stage of recovery after heavy damage and are far from achieving real recovery.

2022 is a year of continuous recovery. Global supply chain disturbance, geopolitical tension, energy price fluctuation, local labor shortage and rising raw material prices will affect the resilience of economic recovery. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world economy will grow by 4.4% in 2022, of which the U.S. economy will grow by about 4%. Driven by China and India, Asia is expected to become the fastest growing region in the world in 2022. However, China's economic growth has slowed down. The 2022 government work report shows that the expected target of economic growth is set at about 5.5%.

According to research, China has set a growth rate of about 5.5%, which not only focuses on the speed of economic growth, but also anchors the quality of economic development. Scientific and technological innovation, economic and social digitization and green development will be the long-term goals of China's economic development. It is expected that in 2022, major economies such as the United States, Europe and China will introduce more favorable policies to drive the development of switching power supply industry.

We?released the ?(Post-pandemic Era)-Global School Sports Equipment Market Segment Research Report 2022?, which aims to sort out the development status and trends of the School Sports Equipment industry at home and abroad, estimate the overall market scale of the School Sports Equipment industry and the market share of major countries, School Sports Equipment industry, and study and judge the downstream market demand of School Sports Equipment through systematic research, Analyze the competition pattern of School Sports Equipment, so as to help solve the pain points of various stakeholders in School Sports Equipment industry. This industry research report combines desktop research, qualitative interviews with insiders or experts and other methods to strive for the objectivity and integrity of conclusions and data.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027) of School Sports Equipment Market by XYZResearch Include

USA

Europe

China

Japan

India

Korea

Southeast Asia

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in School Sports Equipment Market?

Adidas

Reebok

Nike

BSN SPORTS

Carlton Sports

Under Armour

ESPN

Gatorade

EA Sports

Brine

Bauer Hockey

Burton Snowboards

Cascade

CCM Hockey

Coleman Company

Major Type of School Sports Equipment Covered in XYZResearch report:

Football Equipment

Rugby Equipment

Hockey Equipment

Tennis Equipment

Netball Equipment

Basketball Equipment

Table Tennis Equipment

Badminton Equipment

Other

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Primary School

Secondary School

Colleges

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global School Sports Equipment Market Segment Research Report 2022

1. Research Scope

2. Market Overview

2.1 Product Introduction, Application, Picture

2.2 Global School Sports Equipment Market by Value

2.2.1 Global School Sports Equipment Revenue by Type

2.2.2 Global School Sports Equipment Market by Value (%)

2.3 Global School Sports Equipment Market by Production

2.3.1 Global School Sports Equipment Production by Type

2.3.2 Global School Sports Equipment Market by Production (%)

3. The Major Driver of School Sports Equipment Industry

3.1 Historical & Forecast Global School Sports Equipment Demand

3.2 Largest Application for School Sports Equipment (2018-2028)

3.3 The Major Downstream Company in China Market 2022

4. Global and Regional School Sports Equipment Market

4.1 Regional Market Size in Terms of Production & Demand (2022)

4.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2018-2022)

4.3 Concentration Ratio (CR5& CR10) of School Sports Equipment Market

4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5. US School Sports Equipment Production, Demand (2018-2028)

5.1 Current and Estimated Production Breakdown by Type

5.2 Current and Estimated Demand Breakdown by Type

5.3 Current and Estimated Demand Breakdown by Application

5.4 Current and Estimated Revenue Breakdown by Type (2018-2028)

5.5 Current and Estimated Revenue Breakdown by Application (2

