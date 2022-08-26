White Beans Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The white beans shape resembles the kidney due to its convex shape. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein which we can also count as a green vegetable. White beans come in many varieties which includes cannellini, navy beans and great northern that contain quite similar nutritional profiles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of White Beans in global, including the following market information:
Global White Beans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global White Beans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five White Beans companies in 2021 (%)
The global White Beans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry White Beans Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of White Beans include Bush Brothers & Company, Faribault Foods, C&F Foods Inc., Progresso Ltd, Hanover Foods Corp., Molinera Pvt. Ltd, Epicure, Shah Trading Company and Carmelina Brands. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the White Beans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global White Beans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global White Beans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry White Beans
Canned White Beans
Global White Beans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global White Beans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Other
Global White Beans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global White Beans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies White Beans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies White Beans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies White Beans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies White Beans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bush Brothers & Company
Faribault Foods
C&F Foods Inc.
Progresso Ltd
Hanover Foods Corp.
Molinera Pvt. Ltd
Epicure
Shah Trading Company
Carmelina Brands
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 White Beans Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global White Beans Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global White Beans Overall Market Size
2.1 Global White Beans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global White Beans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global White Beans Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top White Beans Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global White Beans Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global White Beans Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global White Beans Sales by Companies
3.5 Global White Beans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 White Beans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers White Beans Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 White Beans Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 White Beans Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 White Beans Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global White Beans Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Dry White Beans
4.1.3 Canned White Beans
4.2 By Type – Global White
