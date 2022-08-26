Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket in global, including the following market information:
Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Straw Blanket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket include TDM, Propex, Contech Engineered Solutions, American Excelsior, NAUE, Tensar Corporation, Western Excelsior, ABG Geosynthetics and ErosionControlBlanket, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Straw Blanket
Coir Blanket
Excelsior Blanket
Others
Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Slope Protection
Channel Protection
Reservoir Embankments
Others
Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TDM
Propex
Contech Engineered Solutions
American Excelsior
NAUE
Tensar Corporation
Western Excelsior
ABG Geosynthetics
ErosionControlBlanket
L & M Supply
RMB Hydroseeding
Hongxiang
BonTerra
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Pl
