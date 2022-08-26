Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket in global, including the following market information:

Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Straw Blanket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket include TDM, Propex, Contech Engineered Solutions, American Excelsior, NAUE, Tensar Corporation, Western Excelsior, ABG Geosynthetics and ErosionControlBlanket, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Straw Blanket

Coir Blanket

Excelsior Blanket

Others

Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Slope Protection

Channel Protection

Reservoir Embankments

Others

Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TDM

Propex

Contech Engineered Solutions

American Excelsior

NAUE

Tensar Corporation

Western Excelsior

ABG Geosynthetics

ErosionControlBlanket

L & M Supply

RMB Hydroseeding

Hongxiang

BonTerra

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Erosion Control Blanket Pl

