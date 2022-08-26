Global Automotive Die Castings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Die Castings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Die Castings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Zinc Die Castings
Aluminum Die Castings
Magnesium Die Castings
Others
Segment by Application
Body Assemblies
Engine Parts
Transmission Parts
Others
By Company
Sandhar Group
Rockman Industries
Spark Minda Group
Endurance Technologies Limited
Rico Auto Industries
Dynacast
Rheinmetall Automotive AG
Nemak
Mahindra CIE
Auto Diecasting Company
Esko Die Casting
Rane Group
Bespask Engineers
Sipra Engineers
Martinrea Honsel
Shiloh Industries
GF Casting Solutions
Ryobi Die Casting Inc
Koch Enterprises (Gibbs Die Casting Group)
Linamar Corporation
Bocar Group
Sundaram Clayton Ltd
Alcast Company
Kinetic Die Casting Company, Inc.
Magic Precision, Inc.
Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc.
Mino Industry USA, Inc.
Eco Die Casting
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Die Castings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Die Castings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Zinc Die Castings
1.2.3 Aluminum Die Castings
1.2.4 Magnesium Die Castings
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Die Castings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Body Assemblies
1.3.3 Engine Parts
1.3.4 Transmission Parts
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Die Castings Production
2.1 Global Automotive Die Castings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Die Castings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Die Castings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Die Castings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Die Castings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Die Castings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Die Castings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Die Castings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Die Castings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive
