Luggage Bag Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Luggage Bag Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Luggage Bag Scope and Market Size

Luggage Bag market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luggage Bag market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Luggage Bag market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Luggage Bag Market Segment by Type

Hard Luggage Bags

Soft Luggage Bags

Luggage Bag Market Segment by Application

Specialist Retailers

Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Others

The report on the Luggage Bag market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Samsonite

VIP Industries

VF Corporation

Delsey

Briggs and Riley

Rimowa

Travelpro

Tommy Hilfiger

Victorinox

Olympia

Louis Vuitton

Skyway

Traveler’s Choice

ACE

Diplomat

Eminent

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Luggage Bag consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Luggage Bag market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luggage Bag manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luggage Bag with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Luggage Bag submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Luggage Bag Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Luggage Bag Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Luggage Bag Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Luggage Bag Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Luggage Bag Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Luggage Bag Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Luggage Bag Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Luggage Bag Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Luggage Bag Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Luggage Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luggage Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Luggage Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Luggage Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Luggage Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Luggage Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Samsonite

7.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

7.1.2 Samsonite Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Samsonite Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Samsonite Luggage Bag Products Offered

7.1.5 Samsonite Recent Development

7.2 VIP Industries

7.2.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information

7.2.2 VIP Industries Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 VIP Industries Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 VIP Industries Luggage Bag Products Offered

7.2.5 VIP Industries Recent Development

7.3 VF Corporation

7.3.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 VF Corporation Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 VF Corporation Luggage Bag Products Offered

7.3.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Delsey

7.4.1 Delsey Corporation Information

7.4.2 Delsey Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Delsey Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Delsey Luggage Bag Products Offered

7.4.5 Delsey Recent Development

7.5 Briggs and Riley

7.5.1 Briggs and Riley Corporation Information

7.5.2 Briggs and Riley Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Briggs and Riley Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Briggs and Riley Luggage Bag Products Offered

7.5.5 Briggs and Riley Recent Development

7.6 Rimowa

7.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rimowa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Rimowa Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Rimowa Luggage Bag Products Offered

7.6.5 Rimowa Recent Development

7.7 Travelpro

7.7.1 Travelpro Corporation Information

7.7.2 Travelpro Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Travelpro Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Travelpro Luggage Bag Products Offered

7.7.5 Travelpro Recent Development

7.8 Tommy Hilfiger

7.8.1 Tommy Hilfiger Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tommy Hilfiger Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tommy Hilfiger Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tommy Hilfiger Luggage Bag Products Offered

7.8.5 Tommy Hilfiger Recent Development

7.9 Victorinox

7.9.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

7.9.2 Victorinox Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Victorinox Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Victorinox Luggage Bag Products Offered

7.9.5 Victorinox Recent Development

7.10 Olympia

7.10.1 Olympia Corporation Information

7.10.2 Olympia Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Olympia Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Olympia Luggage Bag Products Offered

7.10.5 Olympia Recent Development

7.11 Louis Vuitton

7.11.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

7.11.2 Louis Vuitton Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Louis Vuitton Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Louis Vuitton Luggage Bag Products Offered

7.11.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development

7.12 Skyway

7.12.1 Skyway Corporation Information

7.12.2 Skyway Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Skyway Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Skyway Products Offered

7.12.5 Skyway Recent Development

7.13 Traveler’s Choice

7.13.1 Traveler’s Choice Corporation Information

7.13.2 Traveler’s Choice Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Traveler’s Choice Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Traveler’s Choice Products Offered

7.13.5 Traveler’s Choice Recent Development

7.14 ACE

7.14.1 ACE Corporation Information

7.14.2 ACE Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ACE Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ACE Products Offered

7.14.5 ACE Recent Development

7.15 Diplomat

7.15.1 Diplomat Corporation Information

7.15.2 Diplomat Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Diplomat Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Diplomat Products Offered

7.15.5 Diplomat Recent Development

7.16 Eminent

7.16.1 Eminent Corporation Information

7.16.2 Eminent Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Eminent Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Eminent Products Offered

7.16.5 Eminent Recent Development

