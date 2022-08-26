UPVC Roofing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of UPVC Roofing in global, including the following market information:

The global UPVC Roofing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thickness Under 1 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UPVC Roofing include Sumber Djaja Perkasa, Sun-Arch Industries, Dion Incorporation, KAWARA, Laizhou Jieli Industrial, Foshan Holu, Hongbo Plastic Factory, Jining Juxing and Shanghai Dare-construction. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UPVC Roofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UPVC Roofing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global UPVC Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UPVC Roofing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UPVC Roofing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UPVC Roofing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UPVC Roofing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UPVC Roofing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UPVC Roofing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UPVC Roofing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UPVC Roofing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UPVC Roofing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UPVC Roofing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UPVC Roofing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UPVC Roofing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UPVC Roofing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UPVC Roofing Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UPVC Roofing Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UPVC Roofing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global UPVC Roofing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Thickness Under 1 mm

4.1.3 Thickness 1-2 mm

