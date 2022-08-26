Global Connected Oil and Gas Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Connected Oil and Gas market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Connected Oil and Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software
Services
Segment by Application
Exploration
Development
Production
By Company
Emerson Electric
General Electric
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
Microsoft
Cisco Systems
Oracle Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
Robert Bosch
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric
Dassault Systemes
ABB Group
Rockwell Automation
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Connected Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Connected Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Exploration
1.3.3 Development
1.3.4 Production
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Connected Oil and Gas Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Connected Oil and Gas Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Connected Oil and Gas Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Connected Oil and Gas Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Connected Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Connected Oil and Gas Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Connected Oil and Gas Industry Trends
2.3.2 Connected Oil and Gas Market Drivers
2.3.3 Connected Oil and Gas Market Challenges
2.3.4 Connected Oil and Gas Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Connected Oil and Gas Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Connected Oil and Gas Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Connected Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Connected Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2,
