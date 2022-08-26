HVAC Ducts Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States HVAC Ducts Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global HVAC Ducts Scope and Market Size

HVAC Ducts market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC Ducts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the HVAC Ducts market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

HVAC Ducts Market Segment by Type

Metal Air Duct

Fiber Fabric Duct

Rubber Plastic Composite Air Duct

Phenolic Composite Air Duct

Others

HVAC Ducts Market Segment by Application

Electron Industrial

Pharmaceuticals Industrial

Machinery Manufacturing

Supermarket

Venue

Residential and Office Buildings

Others

The report on the HVAC Ducts market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lindab

Durkeesox

Imperial Manufacturing Group

FabricAir

M&M Manufacturing

US Duct

Thermaflex

DMI Companies

TurnKey Duct Systems

Jiangsu Buna Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Prihoda

Jiangsu Sulong Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd.

SetDuct

Qingdao Aedis Fiber Duct Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Aiweisi Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Zinger Sheet Metal Co

Winduct

Shandong Zhongnan Kelai Air-conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd.

Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd

Shanghai Xuanyuan Air-Conditioning Equipments Co., Ltd.

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global HVAC Ducts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of HVAC Ducts market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HVAC Ducts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HVAC Ducts with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of HVAC Ducts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global HVAC Ducts Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global HVAC Ducts Market Size by Region

5.1 Global HVAC Ducts Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global HVAC Ducts Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global HVAC Ducts Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global HVAC Ducts Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global HVAC Ducts Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global HVAC Ducts Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global HVAC Ducts Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America HVAC Ducts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America HVAC Ducts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific HVAC Ducts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific HVAC Ducts Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe HVAC Ducts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe HVAC Ducts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America HVAC Ducts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America HVAC Ducts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Ducts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Ducts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lindab

7.1.1 Lindab Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lindab Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lindab HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lindab HVAC Ducts Products Offered

7.1.5 Lindab Recent Development

7.2 Durkeesox

7.2.1 Durkeesox Corporation Information

7.2.2 Durkeesox Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Durkeesox HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Durkeesox HVAC Ducts Products Offered

7.2.5 Durkeesox Recent Development

7.3 Imperial Manufacturing Group

7.3.1 Imperial Manufacturing Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Imperial Manufacturing Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Imperial Manufacturing Group HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Imperial Manufacturing Group HVAC Ducts Products Offered

7.3.5 Imperial Manufacturing Group Recent Development

7.4 FabricAir

7.4.1 FabricAir Corporation Information

7.4.2 FabricAir Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 FabricAir HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 FabricAir HVAC Ducts Products Offered

7.4.5 FabricAir Recent Development

7.5 M&M Manufacturing

7.5.1 M&M Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.5.2 M&M Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 M&M Manufacturing HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 M&M Manufacturing HVAC Ducts Products Offered

7.5.5 M&M Manufacturing Recent Development

7.6 US Duct

7.6.1 US Duct Corporation Information

7.6.2 US Duct Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 US Duct HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 US Duct HVAC Ducts Products Offered

7.6.5 US Duct Recent Development

7.7 Thermaflex

7.7.1 Thermaflex Corporation Information

7.7.2 Thermaflex Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Thermaflex HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Thermaflex HVAC Ducts Products Offered

7.7.5 Thermaflex Recent Development

7.8 DMI Companies

7.8.1 DMI Companies Corporation Information

7.8.2 DMI Companies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DMI Companies HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DMI Companies HVAC Ducts Products Offered

7.8.5 DMI Companies Recent Development

7.9 TurnKey Duct Systems

7.9.1 TurnKey Duct Systems Corporation Information

7.9.2 TurnKey Duct Systems Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TurnKey Duct Systems HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TurnKey Duct Systems HVAC Ducts Products Offered

7.9.5 TurnKey Duct Systems Recent Development

7.10 Jiangsu Buna Technology Development Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Jiangsu Buna Technology Development Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jiangsu Buna Technology Development Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jiangsu Buna Technology Development Co., Ltd. HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jiangsu Buna Technology Development Co., Ltd. HVAC Ducts Products Offered

7.10.5 Jiangsu Buna Technology Development Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.11 Prihoda

7.11.1 Prihoda Corporation Information

7.11.2 Prihoda Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Prihoda HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Prihoda HVAC Ducts Products Offered

7.11.5 Prihoda Recent Development

7.12 Jiangsu Sulong Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Jiangsu Sulong Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangsu Sulong Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jiangsu Sulong Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd. HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Sulong Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Jiangsu Sulong Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 SetDuct

7.13.1 SetDuct Corporation Information

7.13.2 SetDuct Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SetDuct HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SetDuct Products Offered

7.13.5 SetDuct Recent Development

7.14 Qingdao Aedis Fiber Duct Co., Ltd.

7.14.1 Qingdao Aedis Fiber Duct Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.14.2 Qingdao Aedis Fiber Duct Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Qingdao Aedis Fiber Duct Co., Ltd. HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Qingdao Aedis Fiber Duct Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.14.5 Qingdao Aedis Fiber Duct Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.15 Wuhan Aiweisi Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Wuhan Aiweisi Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Wuhan Aiweisi Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Wuhan Aiweisi Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd. HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Wuhan Aiweisi Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.15.5 Wuhan Aiweisi Ventilation Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.16 Zinger Sheet Metal Co

7.16.1 Zinger Sheet Metal Co Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zinger Sheet Metal Co Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Zinger Sheet Metal Co HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Zinger Sheet Metal Co Products Offered

7.16.5 Zinger Sheet Metal Co Recent Development

7.17 Winduct

7.17.1 Winduct Corporation Information

7.17.2 Winduct Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Winduct HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Winduct Products Offered

7.17.5 Winduct Recent Development

7.18 Shandong Zhongnan Kelai Air-conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.18.1 Shandong Zhongnan Kelai Air-conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shandong Zhongnan Kelai Air-conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shandong Zhongnan Kelai Air-conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shandong Zhongnan Kelai Air-conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.18.5 Shandong Zhongnan Kelai Air-conditioning Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.19 Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd

7.19.1 Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

7.19.2 Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd Products Offered

7.19.5 Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd Recent Development

7.20 Shanghai Xuanyuan Air-Conditioning Equipments Co., Ltd.

7.20.1 Shanghai Xuanyuan Air-Conditioning Equipments Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.20.2 Shanghai Xuanyuan Air-Conditioning Equipments Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Shanghai Xuanyuan Air-Conditioning Equipments Co., Ltd. HVAC Ducts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Shanghai Xuanyuan Air-Conditioning Equipments Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.20.5 Shanghai Xuanyuan Air-Conditioning Equipments Co., Ltd. Recent Development

