PVDF Architectural Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PVDF coating (polyvinylidene fluoride) is a pure thermoplastic fluoropolymer that is non-reactive and possesses multiple coating benefits. PVDF coatings are especially resistant to solvents, acids and have a very low density compared to similar fluoropolymers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVDF Architectural Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global PVDF Architectural Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PVDF Architectural Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five PVDF Architectural Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVDF Architectural Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum PVDF Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVDF Architectural Coating include Solvay, Kynar (Arkema), APV Engineered Coatings, Saint-Gobain, Quantum, Zeus Industrial Products, Whitford Corporation, Akzonobel N.V. and DAIKIN Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVDF Architectural Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVDF Architectural Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global PVDF Architectural Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum PVDF Coating
Stainless Steel PVDF Coating
Others
Global PVDF Architectural Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global PVDF Architectural Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Roof
Wall Panel
Window
Others
Global PVDF Architectural Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global PVDF Architectural Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PVDF Architectural Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PVDF Architectural Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PVDF Architectural Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies PVDF Architectural Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solvay
Kynar (Arkema)
APV Engineered Coatings
Saint-Gobain
Quantum
Zeus Industrial Products
Whitford Corporation
Akzonobel N.V.
DAIKIN Industries
DuPont
PPG Industries
Ambofluor GmbH & Co.
The Valspar Corporation
Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVDF Architectural Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVDF Architectural Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVDF Architectural Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVDF Architectural Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVDF Architectural Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVDF Architectural Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVDF Architectural Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVDF Architectural Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVDF Architectural Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVDF Architectural Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVDF Architectural Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVDF Architectural Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVDF Architectural Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVDF Architectural Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVDF Architectural Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVDF Arch
