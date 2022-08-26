PVC Blister Packaging Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States PVC Blister Packaging Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

PVC Blister Packaging Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States PVC Blister Packaging market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

PVC Blister Packaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Blister Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PVC Blister Packaging market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

PVC Blister Packaging Market Segment by Type

Rigid PVC Blister Packaging

Flexible PVC Blister Packaging

PVC Blister Packaging Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food

Consumer Goods

Others

The report on the PVC Blister Packaging market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Tekni-Plex

Klockner Pentaplast

CPH Group

Liveo Research

Caprihans India Limited

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

KP-Tech

Jolybar

Flexi Pack Limited

Hangzhou Plastics Industry Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Tiancheng Medical Packing Co.,Ltd

Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging

HAOMEI

Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co

Shanghai Chunyi Pharma Packing Material Co.,Ltd

Shanghai CN Industries ltd

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global PVC Blister Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of PVC Blister Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PVC Blister Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PVC Blister Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of PVC Blister Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global PVC Blister Packaging Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global PVC Blister Packaging Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PVC Blister Packaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PVC Blister Packaging Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PVC Blister Packaging Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PVC Blister Packaging Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PVC Blister Packaging Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PVC Blister Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PVC Blister Packaging Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PVC Blister Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PVC Blister Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Blister Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Blister Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PVC Blister Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PVC Blister Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PVC Blister Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PVC Blister Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Blister Packaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Blister Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tekni-Plex

7.1.1 Tekni-Plex Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tekni-Plex Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tekni-Plex PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tekni-Plex PVC Blister Packaging Products Offered

7.1.5 Tekni-Plex Recent Development

7.2 Klockner Pentaplast

7.2.1 Klockner Pentaplast Corporation Information

7.2.2 Klockner Pentaplast Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Klockner Pentaplast PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Klockner Pentaplast PVC Blister Packaging Products Offered

7.2.5 Klockner Pentaplast Recent Development

7.3 CPH Group

7.3.1 CPH Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 CPH Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CPH Group PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CPH Group PVC Blister Packaging Products Offered

7.3.5 CPH Group Recent Development

7.4 Liveo Research

7.4.1 Liveo Research Corporation Information

7.4.2 Liveo Research Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Liveo Research PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Liveo Research PVC Blister Packaging Products Offered

7.4.5 Liveo Research Recent Development

7.5 Caprihans India Limited

7.5.1 Caprihans India Limited Corporation Information

7.5.2 Caprihans India Limited Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Caprihans India Limited PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Caprihans India Limited PVC Blister Packaging Products Offered

7.5.5 Caprihans India Limited Recent Development

7.6 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. PVC Blister Packaging Products Offered

7.6.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Description

7.7.1 Description Corporation Information

7.7.2 Description Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Description PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Description PVC Blister Packaging Products Offered

7.7.5 Description Recent Development

7.8 KP-Tech

7.8.1 KP-Tech Corporation Information

7.8.2 KP-Tech Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 KP-Tech PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 KP-Tech PVC Blister Packaging Products Offered

7.8.5 KP-Tech Recent Development

7.9 Jolybar

7.9.1 Jolybar Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jolybar Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jolybar PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jolybar PVC Blister Packaging Products Offered

7.9.5 Jolybar Recent Development

7.10 Flexi Pack Limited

7.10.1 Flexi Pack Limited Corporation Information

7.10.2 Flexi Pack Limited Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Flexi Pack Limited PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Flexi Pack Limited PVC Blister Packaging Products Offered

7.10.5 Flexi Pack Limited Recent Development

7.11 Hangzhou Plastics Industry Co., Ltd

7.11.1 Hangzhou Plastics Industry Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hangzhou Plastics Industry Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hangzhou Plastics Industry Co., Ltd PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hangzhou Plastics Industry Co., Ltd PVC Blister Packaging Products Offered

7.11.5 Hangzhou Plastics Industry Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.12 Zhejiang Tiancheng Medical Packing Co.,Ltd

7.12.1 Zhejiang Tiancheng Medical Packing Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhejiang Tiancheng Medical Packing Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zhejiang Tiancheng Medical Packing Co.,Ltd PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zhejiang Tiancheng Medical Packing Co.,Ltd Products Offered

7.12.5 Zhejiang Tiancheng Medical Packing Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.13 Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging

7.13.1 Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Products Offered

7.13.5 Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Recent Development

7.14 HAOMEI

7.14.1 HAOMEI Corporation Information

7.14.2 HAOMEI Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 HAOMEI PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 HAOMEI Products Offered

7.14.5 HAOMEI Recent Development

7.15 Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co

7.15.1 Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co Corporation Information

7.15.2 Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co Products Offered

7.15.5 Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co Recent Development

7.16 Shanghai Chunyi Pharma Packing Material Co.,Ltd

7.16.1 Shanghai Chunyi Pharma Packing Material Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shanghai Chunyi Pharma Packing Material Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shanghai Chunyi Pharma Packing Material Co.,Ltd PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shanghai Chunyi Pharma Packing Material Co.,Ltd Products Offered

7.16.5 Shanghai Chunyi Pharma Packing Material Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.17 Shanghai CN Industries ltd

7.17.1 Shanghai CN Industries ltd Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shanghai CN Industries ltd Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shanghai CN Industries ltd PVC Blister Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shanghai CN Industries ltd Products Offered

7.17.5 Shanghai CN Industries ltd Recent Development

