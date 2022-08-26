Global Cloud AI Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cloud AI market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cloud AI market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Public Clouds
Private Clouds
Hybrid Clouds
Segment by Application
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Automotive
Retail
Education
Others
By Company
Oracle Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
IBM
Infosys Limited
Amazon Web Services
Wipro Limited
Baidu Inc.
Informatica
Nuance Communications
iFLYTEK
Salesforce
ZTE Corporation
H2O.ai
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Cloud AI Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Public Clouds
1.2.3 Private Clouds
1.2.4 Hybrid Clouds
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cloud AI Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 IT & Telecommunication
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Retail
1.3.8 Education
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Cloud AI Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Cloud AI Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Cloud AI Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Cloud AI Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Cloud AI Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Cloud AI Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Cloud AI Industry Trends
2.3.2 Cloud AI Market Drivers
2.3.3 Cloud AI Market Challenges
2.3.4 Cloud AI Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Cloud AI Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Cloud AI Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Cloud AI Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Cloud AI Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ra
