Global Crime Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Crime Insurance market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crime Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fraud Cover

Forgery Cover

Theft Cover

Kidnapping Cover

Others

Segment by Application

Individuals

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Company

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

American International Group, Inc.

Morris & Reynolds Insurance

Chubb

Allianz SE

The Travelers Companies, Inc.

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited.

JS Downey Insurance Service

The Guarantee Company of North America

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Crime Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fraud Cover

1.2.3 Forgery Cover

1.2.4 Theft Cover

1.2.5 Kidnapping Cover

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Crime Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Individuals

1.3.3 Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

1.3.4 Large Enterprises

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Crime Insurance Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Crime Insurance Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Crime Insurance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Crime Insurance Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Crime Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Crime Insurance Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Crime Insurance Industry Trends

2.3.2 Crime Insurance Market Drivers

2.3.3 Crime Insurance Market Challenges

2.3.4 Crime Insurance Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Crime Insurance Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Crime Insurance Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Crime Insurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Crime Insurance Market Share by Company T

