Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
2D CGI
3D CGI
Segment by Application
Television
Film
Video Game
Advertising
Others
By Company
Industrial Light and Magic
The Mill
Weta Digital
Moving Picture Company (MPC)
DNEG
Sony Pictures Imageworks
Cinesite
Digital Domain
Deluxe Entertainment
Framestore
Animal Logic
Pixomondo
Digital Idea
Tippett Studio
Flatworld Solutions Pvt
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2D CGI
1.2.3 3D CGI
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Television
1.3.3 Film
1.3.4 Video Game
1.3.5 Advertising
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Computer-generated Imagery (CGI) Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
