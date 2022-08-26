Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Software

Hardware

Services

Segment by Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Pathology

Radiology

Chest and Lung

Neurology

Others

By Company

Aidoc

AliveCor

GE Healthcare

Imagen Technologies

Vuno Inc.

IDx Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Neural Analytics

Riverain Technologies,

Zebra Medical Vision

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

Software

Hardware

Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

Cardiology

Oncology

Pathology

Radiology

Chest and Lung

Neurology

Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Industry Trends

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics Market Challenges

2.

