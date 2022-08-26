Global Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Finance & Accounting
Human Resources
Knowledge Process Outsourcing
Procurement & Supply Chain
Customer Services
Others
Segment by Application
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Manufacturing
IT & Telecommunication
Retail
Others
By Company
Accenture
Cognizant
Genpact
IBM
TCS
HP
Tech Mahindra
Capgemini
Wipro
ExlService Holdings
NTT DATA
WNS Global
Concentrix
Infosys
Mu Sigma
Aegis
Convergys
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Finance & Accounting
1.2.3 Human Resources
1.2.4 Knowledge Process Outsourcing
1.2.5 Procurement & Supply Chain
1.2.6 Customer Services
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 IT & Telecommunication
1.3.6 Retail
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Business Pro-cess Outsourcing Services Market Drivers
2
