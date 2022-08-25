Uncategorized

Global ?-Citronellol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

?-Citronellol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ?-Citronellol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Natural

 

Synthesis

 

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Household Goods

Medicine

By Company

Privi Organics Ltd.

CRESCENT FRAGRANCES

Guangzhou Baihua Flavours and Fragrances

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Cayman Chemical

Alfa Aesar

Guangzhou Xintai Flavors and Fragrances

NEOCHEMA GmbH

Extrasynthese

Spectrum Chemical

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 ?-Citronellol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global ?-Citronellol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural
1.2.3 Synthesis
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global ?-Citronellol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Household Goods
1.3.4 Medicine
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global ?-Citronellol Production
2.1 Global ?-Citronellol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global ?-Citronellol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global ?-Citronellol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global ?-Citronellol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global ?-Citronellol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global ?-Citronellol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global ?-Citronellol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global ?-Citronellol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global ?-Citronellol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global ?-Citronellol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global ?-Citronellol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales ?-Citronellol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global ?-Citronellol Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global ?-Citronellol Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Glob

 

