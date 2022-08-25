Global Wafer Sorter Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wafer Sorter market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wafer Sorter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sort 0 mm ? 50 mm
Sort 50 mm to 200 mm
Sort 200 mm to 300 mm
Sort More than 300 mm
Segment by Application
Wafer Sorters for Si
Wafer Sorters for GaAs
Wafer Sorters for Sapphire
Wafer Sorters for SiC
Wafer Sorters for Others Materials
By Company
Brooks
C&D Semiconductor Services
Tokyo Electron
Mechatronic Systemtechnik
Dou Yee Enterprises
GL Automation
Genmark Automation
ZS-Handling
Nadatech
Waf-tech
OAI
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wafer Sorter Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wafer Sorter Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sort 0 mm ? 50 mm
1.2.3 Sort 50 mm to 200 mm
1.2.4 Sort 200 mm to 300 mm
1.2.5 Sort More than 300 mm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wafer Sorter Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wafer Sorters for Si
1.3.3 Wafer Sorters for GaAs
1.3.4 Wafer Sorters for Sapphire
1.3.5 Wafer Sorters for SiC
1.3.6 Wafer Sorters for Others Materials
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wafer Sorter Production
2.1 Global Wafer Sorter Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wafer Sorter Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wafer Sorter Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wafer Sorter Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wafer Sorter Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wafer Sorter Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wafer Sorter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wafer Sorter Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wafer Sorter Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Wafer Sorter Sales by Region (2017-20
