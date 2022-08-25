Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
DNA Probes-Based Products
Direct Detection of Target Sequence
Nucleic Acid Amplification
Gene Detection Using DNA Chips
Gene Detection by DNA Sequencing
Segment by Application
Cancer Testing
Infectious Disease Testing
Others
By Company
Abbott Laboratories
BD
Thermo Fisher Scientific
F. Hoffmann La Roche
Luminex
bioMerieux
BioGenex US
MP Biomedicals
Biolegio
GE Healthcare
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 DNA Probes-Based Products
1.2.3 Direct Detection of Target Sequence
1.2.4 Nucleic Acid Amplification
1.2.5 Gene Detection Using DNA Chips
1.2.6 Gene Detection by DNA Sequencing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cancer Testing
1.3.3 Infectious Disease Testing
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Dynamics
2.3.1 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Industry Trends
2.3.2 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Drivers
2.3.3 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Challenges
2.3.4 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Players by
