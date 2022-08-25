Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Thermoplastic Powder Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Powder Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PE Powder Coating
Polyvinyl Chloride Coating
Polyamide Coating
Polyphenyl Sulfide Powder Coating
Segment by Application
Road Side Fence and Construction Field Fence
Consumer Goods (Refrigerator Interlayer etc.)
Machine
Chemical Equipment
Others
By Company
Sherwin-Williams
PPG Industries
Valspar Corporation
RPM International
Masco
Axalta/Dupont
Akzonobel (Rohm and Haas)
TIGER Drylac
Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)
Trimite Powders
Erie Powder Coatings
Nortek Powder Coating
3M
American Powder Coatings
IFS Coatings
Allnex
Vogel Paint
Prismatic Powders
Forrest Technical Coatings
Hentzen Coatings, Whitford
Spraylat
Cardinal Paint
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoplastic Powder Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PE Powder Coating
1.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride Coating
1.2.4 Polyamide Coating
1.2.5 Polyphenyl Sulfide Powder Coating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Road Side Fence and Construction Field Fence
1.3.3 Consumer Goods (Refrigerator Interlayer etc.)
1.3.4 Machine
1.3.5 Chemical Equipment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Production
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermoplastic Powder Coating Revenue Esti
