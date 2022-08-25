Global Online Hyperlocal Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Online Hyperlocal Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Hyperlocal Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Online Logistics Services
Online Food Ordering Services
Online Grocery Delivery Services
Others Online Hyperlocal Services
Segment by Application
Individual Users
Commercial Users
By Company
Delivery Hero
Handy
Instacart
Uber Technologies
Airtasker
ANI Technologies
AskForTask
CLEANLY
Code.org
Groupon
Alfred Club
Ibibogroup (goibibo, redBus, and ryde)
Laurel & Wolf
MAKEMYTRIP
MentorMob
MyClean
Nextag
Paintzen
PriceGrabber
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Online Logistics Services
1.2.3 Online Food Ordering Services
1.2.4 Online Grocery Delivery Services
1.2.5 Others Online Hyperlocal Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Individual Users
1.3.3 Commercial Users
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Online Hyperlocal Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Online Hyperlocal Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Online Hyperlocal Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Online Hyperlocal Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Online Hyperlocal Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Online Hyperlocal Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Online Hyperlocal Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Online Hyperlocal Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Online Hyperlocal Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Online Hyperlocal Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Online Hyperlocal Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Online Hyperlocal Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
