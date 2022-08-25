Uncategorized

Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Sweepers

 

Scrubbers

 

Burnishers

Cleaning Robots

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Industrial Building

Office & Institutional Building

Commercial Building

Others

By Company

Tennant Company

Hako Group

Techtronic Industries

Karcher

ITW

Jason Industries

Katy Industries

Electrolux AB

Emerson Electric

Horizon United States Corporation

Tacony Corporation

Newell Rubbermaid

Jarden

Nice-Pak Products

Libman Company

Dyson

BISSELL Homecare Incorporated

NSS Enterprises

Shop-Vac Corporation

NKT Holding

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sweepers
1.2.3 Scrubbers
1.2.4 Burnishers
1.2.5 Cleaning Robots
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Industrial Building
1.3.4 Office & Institutional Building
1.3.5 Commercial Building
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Production
2.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automatic Floor Cleaning Machines Revenue Estimates and Foreca

 

