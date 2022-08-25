Global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
POC Molecular Diagnostics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global POC Molecular Diagnostics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Infectious Diseases
Oncology
Hematology and Endocrinology
Segment by Application
Hospitals and Clinics
Research Institutes
Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
By Company
Abbott
bioMerieux
Danaher
BD
Certest Biotec
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
NeoGenomics
Bionano Genomics
ExcitePCR
Micronics
Nimagen
Novigenix
Merck
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Infectious Diseases
1.2.3 Oncology
1.2.4 Hematology and Endocrinology
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics
1.3.3 Research Institutes
1.3.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 POC Molecular Diagnostics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 POC Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 POC Molecular Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 POC Molecular Diagnostics Industry Trends
2.3.2 POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Drivers
2.3.3 POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Challenges
2.3.4 POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top POC Molecular Diagnostics Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top POC Molecular Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
