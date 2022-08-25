Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Non-dairy Yoghurt market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-dairy Yoghurt market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Soy Yogurt
Almond Yogurt
Coconut Yogurt
Others
Segment by Application
Direct Sales
Modern Trade
Convenience Store
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Store
Online Stores
By Company
General Mills
COYO
PETA
The Hain Celestial Group
The Whitewave Foods Company
Crunch Culture
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-dairy Yoghurt Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Soy Yogurt
1.2.3 Almond Yogurt
1.2.4 Coconut Yogurt
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Direct Sales
1.3.3 Modern Trade
1.3.4 Convenience Store
1.3.5 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.6 Specialty Store
1.3.7 Online Stores
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Non-dairy Yoghurt by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Non-dairy Yoghurt Sales by Manufacturers
