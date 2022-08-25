Uncategorized

Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Soluble Polybutadiene Rubber

 

Polymerized Sodium Butadiene Rubber

 

Others

Segment by Application

Coating

Tire

Plastics

Others

By Company

Trinseo

Arlanxe

SIBUR International GmbH

Kumho Petrochemical

Mitsubishi International Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Milagro Rubber

Firestone

Joss

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Soluble Polybutadiene Rubber
1.2.3 Polymerized Sodium Butadiene Rubber
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coating
1.3.3 Tire
1.3.4 Plastics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Production
2.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Low Cis-polybutadiene Rubber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Low Cis-polybutadien

 

